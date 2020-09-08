Kanye West Denied Meeting by Bernie Sanders, Down to Chat with Biden
9/8/2020 10:24 AM PT
Kanye West is trying to meet with his political rivals ... Ye says he was denied a meeting with Bernie Sanders, and wants the opportunity to chat with Joe Biden.
Yeezy recently sat down with Nick Cannon for a segment on Nick's podcast, "Cannon's Class," and they started talking politics, and how Ye caught a ton of flak for meeting with Jared Kushner.
Kanye says the sit down with President Trump's son-in-law and trusted aid "ain't no secret meeting" ... and says he wanted a similar meeting with Bernie, but the former presidential candidate wouldn't grant one.
Now that Biden is the democratic nominee for prez, Kanye says he wants a power meeting with Joe and is willing to meet with any politician, regardless of their party.
Looks like the ball is in Biden's court here.
It's a pretty interesting conversation ... and Kanye also talks about his relationship with Nas, Trump and Kushner.
