Allen Iverson Served As Pallbearer at John Thompson's Funeral
9/9/2020 3:25 PM PT
"See you when I get there coach..."
That's Allen Iverson's emotional message to John Thompson ... after the Hall of Famer served as a pallbearer at the funeral for his legendary college coach.
Thompson -- one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all-time -- passed away Monday morning at the age of 78.
The list of NBA legends JT coached at Georgetown University is long ... and former players -- including A.I., Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and Patrick Ewing -- took part in service at St. Augustine Church in D.C. ... carrying Thompson's casket during the touching ceremony.
A final farewell to legendary @GeorgetownHoyas coach John Thompson, Jr. @CoachEwing33 @officialmutombo @alleniverson & @iamzo33 serving as pallbearers @StAugustineRCDC today. @fox5dc @Georgetown RIP Coach pic.twitter.com/CSzpHurQJi— Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) September 9, 2020 @barnardfox5dc
Iverson and John had a special relationship ... and A.I. even credited JT with "saving his life" after The Answer was accused of injuring people in a bowling alley brawl.
It's not only GU hoopers who have sent love in the wake of Thompson's passing ... the NBA had a moment of silence for Big John before playoff games this week.
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith also celebrated Thompson's life on "Inside The NBA."
Thompson -- who coached GU from 1972 to 1999 -- was the first Black head coach to win a major college championship when he led the Hoyas to an NCAA title in 1984.
