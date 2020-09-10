NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says He's Leaving Richard Petty Motorsports

Breaking News

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace says he's officially parting ways with Richard Petty Motorsports after 3 years in the #43 car.

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," Wallace said Thursday.

It doesn't seem like there's any bad blood -- in fact, Wallace praises Petty and the team "for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career."

"I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them."

Wallace notes he's still got 9 more races to drive under the Petty banner before moving on ... "and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."

According to The Athletic, Wallace's contract with RPM expires at the end of the season -- and he's simply choosing to explore his options elsewhere.

Wallace and Petty have been through a lot together this year -- the 83-year-old legend stood by Wallace (the only Black driver in NASCAR's Cup Series) after a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway back in June.

"There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism," 83-year-old Petty said at the time.

"This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change."