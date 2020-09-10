NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says He's Leaving Richard Petty Motorsports
9/10/2020 10:34 AM PT
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace says he's officially parting ways with Richard Petty Motorsports after 3 years in the #43 car.
"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," Wallace said Thursday.
It doesn't seem like there's any bad blood -- in fact, Wallace praises Petty and the team "for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career."
"I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them."
Wallace notes he's still got 9 more races to drive under the Petty banner before moving on ... "and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."
According to The Athletic, Wallace's contract with RPM expires at the end of the season -- and he's simply choosing to explore his options elsewhere.
Wallace and Petty have been through a lot together this year -- the 83-year-old legend stood by Wallace (the only Black driver in NASCAR's Cup Series) after a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway back in June.
"There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism," 83-year-old Petty said at the time.
"This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change."
As for where Wallace will go next ... there should be no shortage of suitors. The guy can drive and he's become one of the most famous people in the sport.
