Jackson Mahomes Says TikTok Helped Him Blaze Path Out Of Patrick's Shadow

Jackson Mahomes TikTok Helped Me Blaze My Own Path ... Out Of Patrick's Shadow
9/11/2020 12:30 AM PT
His brother is Patrick Mahomes. His father is a former MLB pitcher. Even his godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, threw in the big leagues as well.
Jackson Mahomes -- Pat's little bro who isn't a pro athlete -- says living in that shadow wasn't easy at all ... and claims it was TikTok that helped him get out from under it.
The younger Mahomes said in a video Thursday, growing up as someone who wasn't in love with a sport like the rest of his family was SUPER hard on him.
"I loved basketball, I played it for so long, but I wasn't in love with it when I had the opportunity to go to college," Jackson said. "So, after that, I was very, like, lonely, upset. I didn't know what I was going to do with my life."
But, Jackson says once he began creating content for TikTok ... everything changed.
"Growing up, in everything I did, it was always like, 'Oh, look, it's Patrick Mahomes' brother,'" Jackson said.
"I'll never forget the first time that I was at a football game or at a store when people came up to me noticing me as Jackson from TikTok and not just Patrick Mahomes' brother."
Jackson is now a verified user on TikTok with nearly 1 MILLION followers ... and he just started up a YouTube channel that already has 18,000 followers as well.
Jackson says he's now created a clothing brand celebrating his new path ... and, he's decided to call it "Unathletic."
"I found my most confident self when I realized that it's OK to be unathletic," he said.
