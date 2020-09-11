Jackson Mahomes Says TikTok Helped Him Blaze Path Out Of Patrick's Shadow

Breaking News

His brother is Patrick Mahomes. His father is a former MLB pitcher. Even his godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, threw in the big leagues as well.

Jackson Mahomes -- Pat's little bro who isn't a pro athlete -- says living in that shadow wasn't easy at all ... and claims it was TikTok that helped him get out from under it.

The younger Mahomes said in a video Thursday, growing up as someone who wasn't in love with a sport like the rest of his family was SUPER hard on him.

"I loved basketball, I played it for so long, but I wasn't in love with it when I had the opportunity to go to college," Jackson said. "So, after that, I was very, like, lonely, upset. I didn't know what I was going to do with my life."

But, Jackson says once he began creating content for TikTok ... everything changed.

"Growing up, in everything I did, it was always like, 'Oh, look, it's Patrick Mahomes' brother,'" Jackson said.

"I'll never forget the first time that I was at a football game or at a store when people came up to me noticing me as Jackson from TikTok and not just Patrick Mahomes' brother."

Jackson is now a verified user on TikTok with nearly 1 MILLION followers ... and he just started up a YouTube channel that already has 18,000 followers as well.

Jackson says he's now created a clothing brand celebrating his new path ... and, he's decided to call it "Unathletic."