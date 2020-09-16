Ryan Garcia Says Oscar De La Hoya, Mike Tyson Are 'Nuts' For Boxing Comeback

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing rising star Ryan Garcia says he's completely SHOCKED legends like Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson making a comeback ... telling TMZ Sports those guys are straight-up "nuts!!!"

54-year-old Mike and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. are dusting off the cobwebs and facing off on Nov. 28 ... which seemingly started a trend.

We spoke with King Ry out in L.A. and since he's signed with Oscar's Golden Boy Promotions -- we wanted to know how he felt about ODLH getting back in the ring at 47-years-old.

"Aw man, Oscar, shoot. Let him do whatever he wants!" Garcia tells us ... adding, "If Mike did it, why not?"

Oscar does NOT have an opponent lined up yet but insists he's still got the skills to beat a real opponent in the ring.

So, how does Ryan feel about comeback season?!

"They're nuts, that's what I'm saying. They're nuts! I can't believe it."