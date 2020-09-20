Travis Barker's 1964 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Hits Auction Block

Travis Barker is parting ways with a beloved Cadillac -- one of the best ever built -- but fear not because his new ride is top of the line.

The Blink-182 drummer put his 1964 Cadillac Coupe DeVille on the auction block ... hoping to fetch $25,000 minimum. The folks over at Bring A Trailer are handling the auction that's set to end next week.

This is the same Caddy Travis drove back and forth while he was part of the rock supergroup The Transplants ... as it worked on its first album. He was also cruising in the car while working on Blink-182's self-titled album.

Travis has been down this road before. Earlier this year, he put a fleet of Cadillacs on the auction block. As you can see from Travis' massive tattoo on his rib cage ... he's a huge fan of Caddys. That particular tat took 12 hours to create. His other Cadillac tattoo is an emblem on his chest.

And, when he bought his pops a car it was a ... you guessed it ... a Cadillac.

