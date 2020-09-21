Ex-Browns Coach Hue Jackson Raps Altered 'WAP' Lyrics In Hilariously Cringe Cameo

Play video content Cameo

Ever imagined what it would be like to hear Hue Jackson sing "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion?? Well, today is your lucky day!!

Except we're not talking *that* kinda WAP ... we're talkin' WINGS AND PIZZA!!!

So ... how the hell did we get here?? Browns fan and Big Ten football prophet "Sir Yacht" decided to shell out $60 for a Cameo from coach ... requesting he dedicate some Kidz Bop-esque altered lines from "WAP" to the Dawg Pound.

And, oh boy, did Hue DELIVER.

"Now, from the top, we gotta make it drop ... that's some wings and pizza," Hue rapped.

"Now, get a bucket and a mop ... that's some wings and pizza."

"Macaroni in a pot ... that's some wings and pizza."

Of course, it goes without saying Cardi and Meg were NOT referring to wings and pizza in the OG version ... but ya really think Jackson was gonna rap the real lines??

BTW, We're not gonna knock Hue too much here -- after all, the guy donates his earnings from Cameo to his charity, which fights human trafficking.