Pirates Top Prospect Oneil Cruz Involved In 'Tragic' Crash, 3 Reportedly Dead

Breaking News

Oneil Cruz -- arguably the best minor league prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates' org. -- was in an accident in the Dominican Republic on Monday that reportedly left 3 people dead.

The MLB team confirmed Cruz's involvement in the crash Tuesday ... calling the incident "tragic."

"We have been in contact with Oneil," the Pirates added, "and he is cooperating fully with the local authorities."

According to Diario Libre, one of the biggest news outlets in the DR, 21-year-old Cruz was riding in a jeep down a highway when it came up from behind and hit a motorcycle.

The outlet reports the bike -- which had 3 occupants on it -- did NOT have its lights on. The report added all three people on the motorcycle died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Cruz was not seriously injured in the wreck ... the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates said they are still gathering info on the situation ... and will provide more on it all as it becomes available.