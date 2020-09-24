Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Placed In Quarantine

Breaking News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- one of the best soccer players on the planet -- has tested positive for coronavirus ... AC Milan announced Thursday.

The soccer club added Zlatan has now been placed in quarantine.

According to the team, swab tests conducted Thursday showed 38-year-old Ibrahimovic was COVID-19 positive.

"The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home," AC Milan said. "All other team members and staff have tested negative."

Zlatan -- who returned to Milan back in December after tearing up the MLS with the L.A. Galaxy -- had been outstanding prior to his COVID test.

Ibrahimovic scored 2 goals in the team's Serie A season opener earlier this week ... and joked afterward he's feeling like Benjamin Button -- AKA aging backward.

Unclear if Zlatan is experiencing symptoms amid his coronavirus diagnosis ... but it seems likely he'll be out of Milan's games for the foreseeable future.