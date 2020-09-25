Allen Iverson Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Join Golden State Warriors

'I'd Love Him To Go There'

NBA legend Allen Iverson wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to pull a Kevin Durant and form a super team in the Bay Area ... saying he'd LOVE to see the Greek Freak join the Warriors!!!

There's been a TON of talk about Giannis' NBA future -- the 2-time MVP has one more year on his current contract ... and many have been wondering if his time as a Milwaukee Buck is coming to an end.

AI -- who Giannis just so happened to idolize growing up -- spoke about Antetokounmpo on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All The Smoke" podcast Thursday ... saying he LOVES the dude's game.

That's when Jackson pointed out he hopes Giannis gets the hell out of Milwaukee to join Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State ... and Iverson agreed.

Allen Iverson: "I want him (Giannis) to go to Golden State."



"That's where I want him to go ... Golden State," Iverson said, adding, "I would love him to go there. That's where I want him to go."

"I want him to go to Golden State, man."