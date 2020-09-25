J.R. Smith Clowns Tory Lanez Over Rap Diss, 'Lil Ass Boy'
J.R. Smith Clowns Tory Lanez Over Rap Diss ... 'Lil Ass Boy'
9/25/2020 7:12 AM PT
L.A. Lakers guard J.R. Smith is clapping back at Tory Lanez after getting DISSED on his latest album ... calling the artist a "clown" and a "lil ass boy."
A bit of a refresher -- the NBA vet was outspoken after Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory of shooting her in July ... saying, "This clown shoots a female and ya’ll listening to his music."
"TF Tory Lanez," J.R. added. "You a straight clown. Facts. And tell whoever to hit my line. It’s whatever.”
Fast forward to Thursday night ... when Tory addressed ALL accusations and negative comments made against him since the alleged incident -- including Smith's jab -- on his track, "Sorry, But I Had To..."
Here are the lyrics about Smith:
"J.R. Smith, it's the pot that piss ... And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit."
"'Cause your performance and percentage, player ... Rollin', ridin' benches, n***a, I'm from the trenches, n***a."
"You the type to buy a chick a eighty and ya still won't get a inch up in her."
Tory Lanez throws shots at JR Smith...— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) September 25, 2020 @Cinephile420
Tory Lanez needs to stop shooting 😂 pic.twitter.com/O572NrrsER
Smith -- fresh off the Lakers' 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets -- heard Tory's bars loud and clear ... and fired right back on his Instagram story.
"i got time today too! 🤣🤣," J.R. said. "bout to get real 🌶🌶"
There's more ... "He not even 30 stay in ya place lil ass boy."
"bust ya gun at a female you all types of 🤡"
FWIW -- 5'3" Tory also denies Meg's shooting claims ... but we know where Smith stands on that issue.
So far, Tory hasn't responded to Smith's diss of his diss ... but we take it he'll have something to say.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.