Dana White Says Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya Super-Fight Can Still Happen

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Dana White says Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya may still fight -- despite Jon saying he's going to heavyweight -- meaning the dream matchup is still alive!!

TMZ Sports talked to White from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC honcho is gearing up for UFC 253 ... which Dana says will be one of the best selling cards ever.

We asked Dana -- with all signs pointing to Jones moving to heavyweight -- does that mean the chance of a JJ and Izzy super-fight is over?

His answer ... nope.

"Jon hasn't moved up to heavyweight yet. We don't know what Jon's gonna do," White told us.

"If you're Jon Jones right now, you probably sit back and watch what happens this weekend, see who wins, how they win, and maybe make them defend the title and then you come back and try to regain it."

Dana continued ... "Or you move up to heavyweight. Or if Adesanya wins this weekend, you fight Adesanya, I don't know. Jon Jones is in a really good position right now."

Of course, beef between the fighters was ignited last April when Izzy -- talking about Jon -- told us, "I already killed one G.O.A.T. and I'm hunting the next."

Play video content APRIL 2019 TMZSports.com

The G.O.A.T. he "already killed" was Anderson Silva ... who Israel beat in February 2019.

Since then, the fighters have gone back-and-forth ... promising to beat the hell out of each other.

So, Jon has a ton of options ... but before Izzy can think about Jones or anyone else ... he has to deal with 29-year-old undefeated Paulo Costa.