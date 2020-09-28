Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Wants to Talk, Files Motion with Court

Breaking News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands in the Breonna Taylor case ... and that person is demanding the right to talk about the proceedings.

The anonymous grand juror filed a motion Monday with the Jefferson County Circuit Court asking a judge to lift the gag order for any grand jurors who want to go public -- because this juror feels like Cameron hung them out to dry when he announced the indictment of ex-cop Brett Hankison.

Play video content WDRB

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the grand juror says Cameron repeatedly told the media "the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them." As you know Hankison and the 2 other cops involved were not charged with shooting and killing Breonna. Instead, Hankison was the only indicted for firing his weapon into an apartment neighboring Breonna's.

Play video content Louisville Metro Police Department

That decision has sparked days of protest across the country, and it's clear this grand juror feels Cameron is ducking his responsibility. As he or she says in the docs, "It is patently unjust for the jurors to be subjected to the level of accountability the Attorney General campaigned for simply because they received a summons to serve their community."

Translation: You ran for this Office, Daniel Cameron, so you should feel the heat.

Although the grand juror was not specific, it sure appears they have some gripes over the way the proceedings went down. It would be really interesting to know if the grand jury heard from all 12 apartment residents who said the police did NOT identify themselves before breaking down Breonna's door. If the grand jury didn't hear from them, it would be interesting to know if that information would have prompted this grand juror to vote to indict the cops who shot Breonna.

Grand jury proceedings are always kept under wraps, so this juror's request is highly unusual.

But, as they say in the docs ... "Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future grand jurors."