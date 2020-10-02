Gervonta Davis To Fight Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween ... Fans to Attend

Exclusive Details

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz -- one of the biggest boxing matches of the year -- has officially been moved to October 31st ... and we're told it's all because they want fans in attendance.

The fight was originally set for Oct. 24 -- but we're told Gervonta's promoter Floyd Mayweather "wanted to ensure he would be able to fight in front of fans."

So, the fight was moved to the Alamodome in San Antonio -- where state guidelines allow the venue to hold 50% capacity.

The site can hold 32,000 people for boxing matches -- so promoters are expecting 16,000 fans (hooray math!).

It appears the fight will be the first major combat sports event with live fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March.

The fight is expected to be awesome -- Davis is undefeated (23-0) and he's become one of the most explosive and exciting fighters in the sport. He's the current WBA lightweight champ.

Santa Cruz is the reigning WBA super featherweight champ -- and he's been in some wars (remember the Carl Frampton fights?!).