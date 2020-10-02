'Jeopardy!' Contestants Botch Yankee Stadium Category, Who's Mickey Mantle!?
10/2/2020 6:40 AM PT
What is ... baseball???
No, seriously -- what is baseball? That's the question all of the contestants on "Jeopardy!" were asking themselves Thursday when Alex Trebek revealed a category dedicated to Yankee Stadium.
Look, sometimes Jeopardy gets a crop of contestants who know a little something about sports ... but man, this group was STRUGGLING.
We didn't expect this category about the Bronx Bombers to bomb so hard. Oh well! @Yankees pic.twitter.com/i55Cpmj0l5— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 2, 2020 @Jeopardy
Props to Mason who correctly got "Babe Ruth" after an obvious $200 clue. But, the gang went 0-4 on the rest of the category.
No one knows anything about Aaron Judge? Or Mickey Mantle? Or Yogi Berra?!!?
And, you should see the panic on Mason's face when the $2,000 answer is revealed to be the Daily Double! PANIC!!!!
Even the official Jeopardy twitter account took a swipe at the contestants ...
"We didn't expect this category about the Bronx Bombers to bomb so hard. Oh well! @Yankees."
Still, nothing beats when Trebek clowned a bunch of contestants for butchering a football category back in 2018.
Still a classic!!!
