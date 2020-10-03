Man Punched for Playing 'F*** Donald Trump' Outside Texas Store

Play video content @thefakeryanking/Twitter

Four weeks before Election Day and the song "F**k Donald Trump" is a serious trigger for at least one Trump supporter, who sucker punched a man over it.

The violence went down outside a Buc-ee's in Denton, TX and the video shows a couple of maskless Trump supporters telling another man to beat it and stop playing YG's political anthem on repeat.

As you can see, one of the Trump supporters yells "turn it off" in the guy's face and suddenly throws an unprovoked punch, clocking the guy right in the face and sending him to the pavement.

In the video, you hear people threatening to call the cops ... and then the Trump supporters walk away. All while, YG's track keeps playing in the background.