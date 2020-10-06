Mark Cuban Rips Ted Cruz in NBA Ratings Spat, 'You're So Full of Sh*t'
10/6/2020 9:24 AM PT
The insults are flying between Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz (again!) -- complete with cuss words and personal attacks -- and it's all over the NBA Finals ratings.
This time, Cruz -- the republican senator from Texas -- kicked things off by tweeting out a headline from Sean Hannity's website that reads, "NBA Finals Game 3 'Least Watched in Recorded Ratings History.'"
The article says the NBA Finals ratings are down 45% from 2019.
Cruz added a comment ... "Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke."
Enter Cuban -- owner of the Dallas Mavericks -- who clapped right back.
"A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly. This is who you are @tedcruz. Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are."
Think Cruz was going to let that lie? NO WAY!
"I love @HoustonRockets & have rooted for them my entire life. I happily cheer for the Spurs & Mavericks against any non-TX team. But @mcuban the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb."
Cuban did not take kindly to that ... and shot back with an expletive.
"You are so full of sh*t. You haven't watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don't think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are."
The spat continued ... with Cruz criticizing Cuban over the NBA's relationship with China.
"I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money."
Cuban again responded -- "Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations."
Cuban and Cruz have sparred on social media before -- they argued over Black Lives Matter, the national anthem and China back in July as well ... and famously challenged each other to "have some balls."
