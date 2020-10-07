Man Punched by Trump Supporter Claims He’s Getting Death Threats, Lawyers Up

Play video content Exclusive @thefakeryanking/Twitter

The man who got sucker punched for playing "F*** Donald Trump" says he now fears for his life, thanks to constant online threats from people backing the President.

Dan Schochler is the 20-year-old who got decked by a Trump supporter Saturday at a gas station in Denton, TX. Police showed up and Jason Lata was later arrested for the incident.

Dan's attorney, Loren Klitsas, and his friend, Ryan King -- who was with him at the protest -- tell TMZ ... the threats are coming on multiple social media platforms and include warnings to all 3 men to watch their backs.

Klitsas tells us Dan and Ryan are both scared, and not looking for this kind of trouble. He says they went to the Trump rally Saturday to peacefully protest ... and the video speaks for itself. They're turning over all threats to Denton PD.

We're told the punch from Lata resulted in broken teeth for Dan, face abrasions, and a possible concussion. His lawyer says his condition is worsening even after being treated at the hospital -- and both Dan and Ryan are seeking counseling to cope with trauma.

As we reported ... Lata was arrested hours after the incident for assault causing bodily injury.