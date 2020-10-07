Seattle Storm Rage To Celebrate WNBA Championship, It's A Bubble Party!

Seattle Storm It's A Bubble Party!!! Players Rage To Celebrate WNBA Championship

10/7/2020 8:06 AM PT
Breaking News
LETTIN' LOOSE
@natashahoward_06, @jewellloyd, @alyshaclark / Instagram

The bubble life couldn't stop the Seattle Storm from getting their party on after winning the WNBA Finals ... with the players raging and boozing all night!!

Breanna Stewart and the gang easily handled the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 to sweep their way to the team's 4th title Tuesday night ... and immediately got to boozin' and dancin'.

Natasha Howard documented the whole thing ... with the team downing shots and bubbly in a club-like atmosphere inside their bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

There was Chris Brown, Soulja Boy and Megan Thee Stallion blaring ... with Alysha Clark dropping it low while sippin' straight from the bottle!!

It may not have been the REAL kinda rager the ladies were hoping for ... but a title is a title and they partied like champs.

The funniest part is how QUICKLY Breanna wanted to party -- crashing Sue Bird's interview to demand she answer only one more question so they could go get lit.

Congrats to the champions!!

PS -- THE BUBBLE FREAKIN' WORKED!!!

