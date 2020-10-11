Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' Third Birthday With Grandparents

Drake is having a family reunion of sorts to ring in his only son's birthday ... an occasion that his own mom and dad appear to have attended.

Adonis turned 3 Sunday, and Papi posted a few shots of them celebrating at what looks to be his Toronto mansion. You see him smiling over his blonde-haired boy who's having a ball, with a bunch of black, white and silver balloons all around them in the background.

While he didn't give a full peek into the festivities, you can only imagine what dad had in store for AG ... by the way the kid's smiling here, we're guessing he had a blast and then some.

Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, also appeared to be there for the birthday shindig -- he posted a shot of her holding Adonis close with the same outfit he had on in Drake's pics. She's wearing a mask, and the kid seems to have a lot of love for grandma.

Dennis Graham -- Drizzy's father -- also posted a birthday shout-out to Adonis on his own IG feed, although it's not entirely clear if Dennis was there while Sandi was ... Adonis is wearing different clothes in his photo. Either way, the boy seems to be a chip off the old block ... he was seated at a piano and hammering away at the keys next to his grandad. Dennis says he's proud to see Adonis is gonna carry on the Graham tradition (AKA, music).

It's unclear if Adonis' own mom, Sophie Brussaux, was there to celebrate ... but either way, she didn't miss the opportunity to wish her son a happy birthday either. She posted her own loving tribute to her and Drake's son, attaching some killer shots ... plus a little insight into Adonis' birth.

She writes, "3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi 💝"