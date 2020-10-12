Pete Carroll Loses His Damn Mind in Locker Room ... After Seahawks Comeback!!!

Breaking News

Here's Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll going crazy in the locker room after his team's wild comeback victory ... AND IT'S THE PERFECT WAY TO START A MONDAY!

There's yelling, there's screaming, there's fist-pumping and light-flickering ... Pete was feelin' it!!!

And, for good reason, his Hawks had just completed one of the best 4th-quarter comebacks of the year ... led by QB Russell Wilson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

They were down 26 to 21 to the Minnesota Vikings with less than 2 minutes left in the game -- but Wilson drove 95 yards, ultimately hitting Metcalf in the end zone with just 20 seconds left!!

OMG @Seahawks! @DangeRussWilson - after driving the entire field in about a minute- completes his SECOND 4th and 10 completion to @DKM14 to win the game in final seconds. This is the reaction in the Wilson household! pic.twitter.com/o4mdvCSl9G — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) October 12, 2020 @rainnwilson

Seahawks got the W in a ridiculous 27 to 26 victory. What a game!

Afterward, 69-year-old Carroll led the team in an energized back and forth ... and it'll get your adrenaline flowing!!

"Can you win the game in the 1st quarter?! NO!!"

Can you win the game in the 2nd quarter?! NO!!"

"Can you win the game in the 3rd quarter?! NO!!"

"Can you win the game in the 4th quarter?! YEAAAAAHHH!!!!!""

It's awesome.

The Seahawks are now 5-0 on the season and look like real contenders.