Conor McGregor Buys Lamborghini Yacht ... 'Supercar of the Sea'

Conor McGregor just added a pretty sick toy to his collection -- A LAMBORGHINI YACHT!!!

It's called the Lamborghini 63 Yacht By Tecnomar -- which was only revealed to the public a few months ago.

The boat was designed by the people at Lamborghini -- in collaboration with the Italian Sea Group, a company that specializes in custom yachts.

But, let's get to the fun stuff -- it's 63 feet long, weighs 24 tons, has a top speed of 60 knots (roughly 70 mph) and has a 4,000 horsepower engine.

Starting price on this baby ... $3.9 MILLION.

Each boat can be customized and upgraded -- so it's possible Conor's yacht could cost a lot more.

The UFC star says it's the "Supercar of the Sea."

"I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made," McGregor said.

"1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper F*cking Twelve baby!"

Conor ordered his vessel with his family at the Italian Sea Group headquarters in Marina di Carrara, Italy.

His yacht is expected to be ready for action by next summer.

"Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season," Conor said.

Of course, Conor has a ton of issues in his life right now -- from criminal allegations in Corsica to drama with the UFC.