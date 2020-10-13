Cris Cyborg Wants To Rematch Amanda Nunes in UFC-Bellator Cross Promotion

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Cris Cyborg's no longer in the UFC ... but she's got her sights set on champ-champ Amanda Nunes ... telling TMZ Sports she still wants a rematch!!

We talked to the 35-year-old Bellator star about the only woman to beat her over the last 15 years ... Nunes, the UFC's featherweight and bantamweight champ.

And, Cyborg says she's VERY INTERESTED in running the fight back.

"I know everybody wants to see [Cyborg-Nunes rematch] fight. Let's make this fight happen. Ya know? I don't have opportunity to do the rematch before. But, for sure in the future, if Dana White would like to do, I'd like to do."

Of course, Justino and Nunes fought at UFC 232 in December 2018 ... in one of the most anticipated women's MMA fights ever. Nunes TKO'd Cyborg in 51 seconds ... only the 2nd loss of Cris' career.

Cyborg clearly has revenge on her mind.

But, before she could ever step foot in the cage with Nunes again ... Cyborg has to take on 37-year-old Arlene Blencowe -- who's won 6 of her last 7 -- at Bellator 249 on Thursday.

After that, Cris says the ball's in Dana's court.