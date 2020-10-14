Drew Brees Cops Baller Condo In New Orleans High-Rise, Golf Simulator Room!

Drew Brees has channeled his inner George Jefferson ... TMZ Sports has learned the QB's moved on up to a deluxe condo in a sky-high New Orleans building -- and it's awesome!

Sources close to the Saints star tell us the quarterback has purchased a baller unit inside the new Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel & Private Residences in Louisiana.

And, we're told Drew's new pad is coming with ALL the bells and whistles!!

Sources say Brees' spot at the Four Seasons (which is reportedly the priciest development in N.O. history) will come with everything from private access to a bar/lounge to a golf simulator room.

We're also told Drew will be able to swim at the place's 75-foot outdoor pool ... and he'll have insane views of the Mississippi River and the French Quarter from his unit too!

"When I heard The Four Seasons was coming to New Orleans, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase a condominium," Brees said of the place in a statement.

"The Four Seasons is transformative for this city and I’m excited to be part of it. My family and I will always love New Orleans and be proud to call the Four Seasons home."

As for the price ... we're told Brees paid several million dollars for it -- which we know the guy can afford, seeing as he just inked a 2-year $50 MILLION contract in March!