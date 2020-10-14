NFL's Melvin Gordon Busted For DUI, Speeding

Breaking News

Denver Broncos star Melvin Gordon was busted for driving under the influence and speeding ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Records show the case was filed at 1:55 AM on Wednesday morning. The exact time of the bust is still unclear. We're working on it.

According to court records, the running back is facing 3 violations -- speeding at least 25 MPH over the limit, and 2 DUI charges.

Records show Gordon is listed as 6'1", 213 lbs. He is set to be arraigned on November 13.

27-year-old Gordon is fresh off the best game of his Broncos career -- rushing for 107 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets.

The Broncos released a statement on the incident ... saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon."

"Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

Gordon was a 1st round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played with the Chargers until the end of the 2019 season.

The former Wisconsin star -- a Heisman finalist in 2014 -- made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2018.