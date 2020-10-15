Hockey Zamboni Catches Fire While On Ice ... Wild Video!!!

Breaking News

Insane scene at a local NY hockey rink Wednesday ... a Zamboni caught fire while it was on the ice -- and the video is WILD!!!

It all went down at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex in Brighton, NY ... when officials at the rink say a broken hose leaked flammable liquid onto the vehicle's motor.

You can see in the footage ... the resulting flames were MASSIVE -- burning the ride just inches from the driver!!!

People at the facility were shocked to see the scene play out ... with one person screaming on video, "How is he on there?!"

Fortunately, officials say they were able to put out the fire shortly after it began ... and no one was injured.