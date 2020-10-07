'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Announces 1st Round NHL Draft Pick In Surprise Video!

10/7/2020 6:02 AM PT
Breaking News
NBC Sports

What is ... INCREDIBLE?!!?

How about this video of legendary "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek making a surprise video for the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday, announcing the Ottawa Senators' 1st-round pick?!

Yep, the 80-year-old Canadian quiz show legend -- who's battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer -- is also a HUGE hockey superfan. So, when the opportunity came to make a cameo for the 2020 Draft, Trebek accepted!

The Senators had the 3rd overall pick in the Draft -- and Alex set up the announcement from the "Jeopardy!" stage, with some help from the show's announcer Johnny Gilbert.

The Category: "The NHL"

The Clue: "With the 3rd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft the Ottawa Senators choose this player."

The Correct Response: "Who is Tim Stützle."

FYI, Stützle is an 18-year-old prodigy from Germany, who can play both center or wing.

Awesome moment-- hopefully, Stützle watches enough American TV to appreciate it!!!

