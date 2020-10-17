Kanye West Confirms He's Doing Joe Rogan's Podcast, Posts FaceTime Pics

Kanye West I'm Going on Joe Rogan's Podcast ... And I Can Design the Set!!!

10/17/2020 1:16 PM PT
Breaking News
TMZ Composite

It's officially going down ... Joe Rogan is hosting Kanye West on his uber-popular podcast -- and it sounds like Ye's been given license to get creative with the look.

Kanye tweeted out the news Saturday -- wishing his public request from last week into existence. He writes, "Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷." KW also attached a couple screengrabs from a FaceTime convo they had.

The summit of personalities, if you will, comes just a few days after Kanye expressed interest in sitting down and chatting on the 'JRE' -- which has millions of followers ... and which now lives exclusively on Spotify after years on YouTube. Talk about a big get for them, huh?

Now, Joe hasn't confirmed the chat himself just yet, but something tells us it's happening. While JR didn't directly respond to Kanye's plea this past week ... we know he's been wanting to book Ye for a while to pick his brain. He's praised Kanye as a genius of sorts in the past ... likening him to someone who operates on a different plane with higher voltage.

Of course, this also allows Joe to get in on the presidential race ... sorta. Remember, he recently floated the idea of moderating a multi-hour podcast-style debate between Trump and Biden -- something Trump was actually down for ... the implication being, we think, that JB wouldn't be able to hang for that long. Joe's podcasts often run three to four hours-plus.

This ain't exactly that ... but it's a foot in the door, we suppose. Kanye IS a presidential candidate, after all -- and while we're sure they'll talk politics ... our gut says this face-to-face will touch on LOTS of other topics along the way. Buckle in, folks ... worlds are colliding!!!

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later