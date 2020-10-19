Nick Foles Shouts Out Meek Mill After Huge Bears Win, 'Got My Juices Going'

Play video content Breaking News

A normally calm Nick Foles was absolutely JACKED UP after the Bears' big win Sunday ... and the quarterback says it's all in part because of Meek Mill!!

Here's the deal ... Foles helped lead Chicago to a 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers -- and he says when he got back to the Bears' locker room, the DJ fired up "Dreams and Nightmares."

Of course ... that was Foles' Philadelphia Eagles team's anthem when they won the Super Bowl in 2018 -- so he went CRAZY!!

"It reminded me of Philly a little bit," 31-year-old Foles said. "So that, I'm not going to lie, that got my juices going. So, shout-out to Meek."

Nick continued, "I might've got up and danced a little bit. I'm used to -- I'm more like country, maybe some Christian rap. But, I'll tell you what, if Meek comes on with that song, I get rollin'!"

Nick didn't have his best game ever in the win ... completing just 23 of his 39 passes for 198 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT -- but the dude did ultimately move his squad to 5-1 this season.

Better than 1-4-1 in Philly, right?