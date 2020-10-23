Browns Tight End Austin Hooper Has Appendicitis, Undergoing Surgery

Breaking News

Cleveland Browns star Austin Hooper will NOT be suiting up against the Bengals this weekend ... after the team announced the tight end is undergoing an appendectomy.

The 25-year-old -- who signed a 4-year, $44 million deal with CLE this offseason -- was originally listed as questionable with a non-COVID-19 related illness ... which was later revealed as appendicitis on Friday.

Hooper's production has been improving in recent weeks ... and has 22 receptions for more than 200 yards through 6 games this season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski broke the news to reporters minutes ago ... saying he does not expect Hooper to miss an extended amount of time.

The Browns have had their fair share of injuries this season -- from Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry's injured ribs to a depleted secondary on defense.