Colin Kaepernick Series Lands 'Get Down' Star Jaden Michael To Play Young Kap

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick has found his younger self ... with "The Get Down" star Jaden Michael landing the role of teen Kap in the upcoming Netflix series based on the QB's early life.

Kap and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay have teamed up to create a 6-episode limited series based on the QB/social activist's early experiences ... titled "Colin In Black & White."

The project just announced it has added 17-year-old Michael -- a rising star in Hollywood -- to play the role of Kap in his high school days in Turlock, CA.

You may have seen Michael's work in the past -- he's starred in projects like Todd Haynes' "Wonderstruck" and Lorne Michaels' "Vampires Vs. The Bronx."

The show will focus on Kap's childhood -- growing up as a black man in an adopted white family, and how his life shaped him to become one of the most important activists of our time ... as well as an NFL quarterback.

32-year-old Kap (the real one) will also be personally involved in the project as the narrator.

Kaepernick tweeted about the news ... saying, "I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix"