Jon Jones Lectures Khabib Fans, I'm the G.O.A.T. and It's Not Close!

Jon Jones believes he's the GREATEST fighter of all time -- not Khabib Nurmagomedov -- and he's spelling it out in a new video.

"I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there," Jones said ... "15 world titles to your guy's 4??? And, you guys are really talking about who’s the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right?"

"15 to 4. Are you guys’ kidding me?"

What Jones is saying is he's 15 title fights for either an undisputed or interim title -- though it's worth noting, his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 was overturned due to a failed drug test.

Khabib has won 4 title fights in his career -- defeating Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Not a bad resume ... but Jones says his 8 title defenses blow that out of the water.

"The only person that could possibly come back and challenge my record and what I’ve done in the UFC is possibly Georges St-Pierre. He would have to come back and win 2 championship fights to tie me, and I’m not even retired yet! I’m 33 years old. I’ve got a whole 'nother chapter to go through.”

Oh, there's more -- Jones continued ...

"And, all you guys who are going with this, 'He’s more dominant' argument, [Khabib] just recently started fighting elite-level competition. Could you imagine me against the #10 ranked guy?”

Jones has a solid point there ... look at his resume -- Ryan Bader, Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Alexander Gustafsson (twice!), Daniel Cormier (twice!) and many, many more.

And, Jones beat these guys in their primes.

Yes, Jones technically has a loss on his record -- a 2009 defeat against Matt Hamill -- but he was disqualified for an illegal elbow in a fight Jones was dominating. Most people don't really count it against him.