Charles Manson Murder House Listed By 'Ghost Adventures' Star Zak Bagans

One of the homes that became a bloody murder site at the hands of the Manson Family is looking for a new owner ... Zak Bagans just put it up for sale.

The Los Feliz house is famous for its dark past ... it's where former owners Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were brutally murdered by Manson Family members way back in August 1969, sending shock waves throughout Los Angeles.

Rosemary was stabbed 41 times ... and Leon was stabbed 12 times. The murders came the day after Manson Family members slaughtered Sharon Tate and 4 others.

The house itself is 1,600 square feet and has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It's got a pool and has explosive city views.

As we first told you ... Zak bought the home last July, when it was up for sale for $1.98 million, but now he's selling.

Zak tells TMZ ... he originally purchased the property for a film production, but changed course after spending time there. He says he started to feel those tragic events should rest and ultimately canceled the project out of respect for the LaBianca family.