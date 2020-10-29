Trump and Supporters Sprayed with Fire Truck Water at Hot Tampa Rally

Play video content C-SPAN

President Trump's rally outside Tom Brady's office is a sweltering, hot mess ... but firemen are dousing Trump and his supporters to combat the heat.

Trump addressed a large crowd Thursday outside Raymond James Stadium -- home to Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the next Super Bowl -- and with folks crowded together under the baking hot sun, a fire truck opened up a hose to keep things cool.

The temperature's around 87 degrees, but that's a Florida 87, so the crowd was grateful -- some even turned their backs to Trump as they tried to get wet and cool down.

Trump noticed the water cannon during his speech, pausing to wonder if the commotion was friendly. If it wasn't he joked, "Let's take care of those son of a bitches." Not shockingly, the Prez couldn't hide his delight when the firefighters aimed at the media's cameras.

It’s so hot here in Tampa (87 degrees) that there’s a truck blasting water at the back of the Trump rally crowd. Multiple people have passed out already, with supporters calling for medics every 5-10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Iu7I2KbgYi — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020 @albamonica

The water cannon reportedly sprayed folks as far as 100-yards away ... but some people have reportedly passed out in the sun, and medics are on the scene.

It's the second Trump rally this week dealing with weather issues. As we reported, supporters at Tuesday's Omaha rally were stranded in the cold and some ended up in the hospital.