Dodgers' Justin Turner Returns to L.A. Days After COVID Drama at World Series

Exclusive

Justin Turner is back in Los Angeles -- less than a week after he tested positive for COVID at the World Series in Texas.

The L.A. Dodgers star was spotted at his L.A. home on Sunday. He didn't venture out in public. Just isolated at his house.

No word on when the star 3rd baseman made the trip -- or how he traveled back to the west coast ... but it seems to be relevant considering the L.A. County Health Dept. says people who test positive must isolate for 10 days before they can have contact with other people.

Several Dodgers players flew from Arlington to L.A. on the team jet after the World Series -- but 35-year-old Turner was not on that flight.

Remember, Turner found out he had tested positive for COVID-19 after Game 6 of the World Series had begun on Tuesday.

He was pulled out of the game in the 7th inning once the team had been informed of his positive test -- but MLB says he refused to adhere to COVID protocol and re-entered the field after the game was over, possibly exposing teammates, staffers and others who were celebrating the Dodgers victory.

At one point, a mask-less Turner was sitting next to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a cancer survivor -- during a celebratory team photo.