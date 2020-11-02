Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Demolition

Breaking News

Jeffrey Epstein's old home is getting an extreme makeover ... the infamous compound where he sexually assaulted many of his young victims will be torn down.

Here's the deal ... Florida real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser says he inked a contract to buy the waterfront property from Epstein's estate, and once it closes next month he's planning to demolish the home and build a new 14,000-square-foot mansion ... according to the Wall Street Journal.

As we reported ... Epstein's infamous Palm Beach pad went on the market back in July for a whopping $21.9 million.

Glaser reportedly got it for just $18 million. Talk about your pricey teardowns!

The neighbors will probably be happy with the demolition ... remember, the pad was vandalized this summer when someone painted "GONE BUT NOT FORGIVEN" in blood-red letters on the front gate.

The new owner's getting a nice piece of land to work with though ... the compound is about a mile away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, and the property features waterfront views in the renowned Estate Section on El Brillo Way. It's also got views of the Tarpon and Everglade islands.

As you know ... this is the home where Epstein recruited young girls for the sole purpose of sexually assaulting them, luring them in with money. He pled guilty in 2007 to state prostitution charges. The compound is heavily featured in the Netflix docuseries, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."