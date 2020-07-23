Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House for Sale at $22M

Jeffrey Epstein's infamous compound where he sexually assaulted many of his young victims is now on the market ... if anyone actually wants it, at any price.

The late, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender's Palm Beach crib is up for sale at a whopping $21,995,000. The mansion, of course, is heavily featured in the Netflix docuseries, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" ... but not in a good way.

The 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom house sits on just a tad over 8,000 square feet. The compound -- which is about a mile away from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club -- has waterfront views in the prestigious Estate Section on El Brillo Way. The Tarpon and Everglade islands are part of the westerly views.

All that sounds great, if this were a normal real estate listing, but this one comes with a massive dark cloud.

Remember, this is the house where Epstein recruited girls for the sole purpose of sexually assaulting them. He initially pled guilty in 2007 to state prostitution charges, and though he was sentenced to 13 months in jail, critics say he got off easy considering the trove of evidence found at the Palm Beach compound.

That being said ... Corcoran Group's Kerry Warwick, who has the listing, says he doesn't think Epstein's crimes will affect the price. He told The Real Deal, "I believe the past ownership of the property will bear no relationship to its future. The location and what can be done with it is really what matters."

Translation: It's a $22 mil teardown?

As we reported ... the house was recently vandalized when someone painted "Gone but not forgiven" in bold red letters on the front gate. Epstein faced federal charges for sex trafficking when he committed suicide inside his Manhattan jail cell.

On the same day the Palm Beach crib hit the market, Epstein's massive Manhattan townhouse also hit the market for $88 million. Other properties -- including Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, apartment in Paris and even his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands -- are also reportedly expected to hit the market soon.