'LeBron James Sucks' Chant Breaks Out at Trump Campaign Rally, Trump Loves It

Play video content Breaking News C-SPAN

"LeBron James Sucks!"

That's the chant that rang out at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday ... and #45 loved every second of it.

Trump was doing his usual anti-NBA thing ... talking about how NBA ratings sucked this year and blamed the bad numbers on the social activism from players like LeBron James -- and man, the crowd ate it up.

"How about basketball? How about Lebron? I felt badly for LeBron," Trump said ... "I felt very badly. Down 71% and that's for their championship -- I didn't want watch one shot."

He continued, "When they don't respect our country, when they dont respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!"

Trump tried to change the subject to the NFL -- but the crowd erupted in a "LeBron James Sucks" chant ... and it got so loud, Trump stopped to acknowledge it.

"What a crowd! What a crowd!!!"

LeBron and Trump have been going after each other for years -- most recently, LeBron invited Barack Obama to appear on his show, "The Shop," where they both stumped hard for Joe Biden.