Andy Dalton Placed on COVID-19 List But Team Not Saying If He Tested Positive

But Team Not Saying If He Tested Positive

Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- meaning he will NOT play this weekend ... but no one is saying if he formally tested positive for the virus.

As the Cowboys pointed out on its official team website, players can be placed on the COVID list without testing positive.

"If a player has been exposed to individuals who have tested positive, or even has experienced some of the common symptoms, will land them on the reserve list."

We've reached out to the team for clarification -- but so far, no comment on Dalton's health status.

Dalton has been out since suffering a serious head injury during the Oct. 25 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Cowboys rookie QB Ben DiNucci -- a 2020 7th-round pick -- started for Dallas last week against the Eagles, but it was a mess. Ben only completed 21 of 40 pass attempts for 180 yards.

Dallas fans were hoping Dalton would be healthy enough to take over the reins for the Steelers game this weekend -- but now, that ain't happening.

The Cowboys say Dalton will likely be out for another 14 days.

Andy Dalton is done for the day and so is Jon Bostic after this hit. pic.twitter.com/uNn569V9fM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 25, 2020 @ArashMarkazi

Of course, the team does have newly signed Cooper Rush on its practice squad ... and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the 'Boys could go with him rather than DiNucci on Sunday.

Either way ... the Steelers are absolutely BALLIN' this season and have arguably the toughest defense in the NFL.

So, yeah ... good luck!