Bill Belichick Thinks 2020 NFL Season Is a Joke Due to COVID, Says Ex-Pats Lineman

Bill Belichick believes the 2020 NFL season is a "joke" because of the toll the COVID pandemic has taken on the league ... at least, that's what ex-Pats lineman Matt Light thinks.

The retired Super Bowl champ says he's convinced Belichick doesn't give a DAMN about New England's horrible 2-5 record ... arguing that with all of the canceled practices, missed training camp, mandatory quarantines and rescheduled games, no one is taking the 2020 season seriously anyway.

"This is not the game of football we all know," Light said Tuesday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"It’s something other than that. Bill recognized it early on. I firmly believe that."

The Patriots look pretty terrible right now -- and would be last in the AFC East if not for the NY Jets being a complete dumpster fire.

Light -- who played under BB from 2001 to 2011 -- says he's convinced Belichick is focusing on building a better team for the future when "we can play for a real championship, with real players getting after it, fully prepared, getting ready to go."

"5 years from now, when we look back on this season, are we going to be talking about it?" Light asked.