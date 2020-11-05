Odell Beckham Rocks Knee Brace For Birthday 'Fit, 'Wonder What’s Next For Me'

Breaking News

Odell Beckham can somehow make a knee brace look cool -- with the Cleveland Browns superstar rockin' his new accessory on his birthday ... and it's #fashion.

It's been a tough time for OBJ -- the WR went down with a torn ACL injury two weeks ago ... which required season-ending surgery.

The 28-year-old showed face to celebrate his big day Wednesday night ... hitting up David Grutman's Komodo restaurant in South Beach with girlfriend Lauren Wood and other close friends nearby.

"28 at midnight, wonder what’s nexts for me...," Odell said on Instagram hours before his birthday ... sporting a swaggy outfit with his new brace on his left knee.

Odell's former teammate, Saquon Barkley -- who also, unfortunately, tore his ACL earlier this season -- respected Beckham's 'fit for the evening ... saying, "Drip with the brace on ya dig 😤"

There are many questions surrounding OBJ's NFL future as rumors circulate his time in Cleveland is over ... but one thing's for sure -- a bit of a rough patch isn't gonna stop him from celebrating the big 2-8.