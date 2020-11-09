Sergio Garcia Tests Positive for COVID, Withdraws from The Masters

Breaking News

Golf star Sergio Garcia has tested positive for coronavirus -- and has withdrawn from The Masters tournament in Augusta, which is set to kick off on Thursday.

Garcia is one of the top golfers in the world and famously won The Masters back in 2017.

The 40-year-old revealed the news on social media ... saying he got tested over the weekend after experiencing symptoms.

"On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough," Garcia said.

"The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for Covid-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t."

"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss The Masters this week."

"The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."