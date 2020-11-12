Tiger Woods Kicks Ass On First Day Of The Masters, Tied For 4th!

Breaking News

A SIXTH green jacket is well within reach for Tiger Woods ... the golf legend got off to a blazing hot start at the Masters -- and is now currently tied for 4th after finishing his 1st round!

44-year-old Tiger shot a super stress-free 68 -- carding zero bogies and four birdies -- and he now trails the leader, Paul Casey, by just three strokes heading into Day 2.

"That's the best I've seen him play in a long time," said golf superstar Michelle Wie, who commentated on Woods' entire round for ESPN on Thursday morning.

It's a great sign for Tiger, who hasn't exactly played his best golf since winning the Masters back in April 2019.

Woods hit 10 out of 14 fairways, 15 out of 18 greens and his average driving distance off the tee was over 280 yards.

If Tiger is able to put together three more solid days just like that ... he could very well walk away with his second straight Masters green jacket -- which would be his 6th overall.

Of course, that number would tie him for most Masters victories ever with Jack Nicklaus ... and would put him just 2 behind the Golden Bear's all-time record of 18 total majors.