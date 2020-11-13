Cleveland Browns Shut Down Facility After Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Breaking News

The Cleveland Browns are the latest NFL team to run into COVID troubles ... with the team announcing it has shut down its facility after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Browns -- who are set to host the Houston Texans on Sunday -- did not disclose which player contracted COVID, but stated he was immediately sent home to self-isolate, according to the team spokesperson.

The team will also conduct contact tracing in hopes of preventing a potential spread throughout the organization.

"The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority," the team said in a statement.

The Browns ran into issues when a staff member tested positive last week. Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result ... but the QB never personally tested positive.