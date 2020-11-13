Famous Cleat Artist 'SolesBySir' Hospitalized After Bad Car Crash, Star Athletes Reach Out

Exclusive Details

One of the most famous cleat artists in the world says he's lucky to be alive after a bad car crash in Miami this week ... and his ultra-famous clients are offering their support.

"SolesBySir" -- real name Marcus Rivero -- has designed cleats for superstars like DeSean Jackson, Terrell Suggs, Reggie Bush, Marshawn Lynch and more for years ... and is widely regarded as one of the best in the business.

But, tragedy struck Thursday in Miami when his vehicle collided with another car, forcing his Mercedes-Benz to veer off the road and slam into a tree.

We spoke with SolesBySir who says he went to a hospital to get checked out -- but the injuries were relatively minor considering how bad things could've been (the crash photos are BRUTAL).

"Words can’t express how THANKFUL I am to be able to have walked away from [Thursday's] accident with just a few injuries. Luckily, the person who caused it was unscathed. Please be careful out there."

Several of the artist's top clients have already reached out to show their support -- including Dwyane Wade, Warren Sapp, Jameis Winston and more.