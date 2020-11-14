Foo Fighters to Play Virtual Ticketed Show to Help Live Music Biz

The Foo Fighters are the latest big-name act to help out the crumbling live music industry -- the guys are about to put on a virtual show ... and the price of a ticket is worth its weight in gold for many folks hurting behind-the-scenes.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates are performing live Saturday from the Roxy in Hollywood -- and while you won't be able to join them in person ... you can watch them from your TV set at home for a low price of just $15, which gives you exclusive access to the intimate set.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If you're looking for a reason to tune in besides catching a sick band rock out -- here's one ... part of the proceeds collected here are going to an org called the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which collects cash for musicians, stagehands, venues, and other music industry workers who've taken a hard hit during this pandemic, with many being out of work.

Fact is, a lot of these guys and gals are in dire straits these days ... and they can use any help they can get, especially as these new stimulus checks continue to stall out in D.C.

Enter the Foo Fighters, not to mention a TON of other artists and bands who've stepped up and lent their talents to this cause. You might've recently heard about a multi-day virtual festival called Save Our Stages, which saw performances from Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, The Roots, YG, Reba McEntire and even ... yes, the Foo Fighters (again).

The fact the boys are back for a second dose just shows how much they care about this -- as much as we talk about restaurants, movies and other industries being affected in this crisis ... music is often forgotten.