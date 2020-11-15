'Tiger King' Star Dillon Passage Arrested for Drunk Driving

Exclusive

"Tiger King" star Dillon Passage was arrested Sunday for DWI ... TMZ has learned.

Dillon was stopped by cops in Travis County, Texas just after 3 AM. He failed his field sobriety test and was handcuffed and taken to jail. He was booked just after 5:30 AM for misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated.

Dillon posted a video of himself at an event last night on Instagram.

Play video content 11/14/20 @dillert_lclm / Instagram

Dillon's husband, Joe Exotic, tells TMZ, “I’ve tried my hardest to get him to quit drinking, I love him."

Joe Exotic continues to serve his 22-year prison sentence for putting a hit out on Carole Baskin ... something he strongly denies. He has asked President Trump for either a commutation of his sentence or an outright pardon.

Joe and Dillon got married on Dec. 11, 2017. They tied the knot two months after Joe's previous husband, Travis Maldonado, fatally shot himself accidentally.