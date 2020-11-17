Ryan Garcia Takes Celebratory Punches from Pregnant GF, 'Gonna be a Girl Dad!'

Play video content Breaking News

Babies are known for kicking, but Ryan Garcia's is already punching!!!

The boxing star announced his child's gender on Tuesday ... by letting his pregnant partner Drea Celina playfully hit him with some one-two combos!

And, awesome news ... it's gonna be a girl!!!

The 22-year-old made the big reveal minutes ago ... saying, "So I guess I’m a girl dad ❤️❤️ only thing is my girls are going to know how to fight 🥊."

The term "Girl Dad" has become famous in recent months ... with the late Kobe Bryant using the term to describe his love for being the head of an all-lady family.

The accompanying video is adorable ... Drea hits daddy with some shots (while he wears protective padding, of course) -- and you can tell Garcia is genuinely impressed with her punching power!

Garcia also shared the new one's name ... adding, "BABY BELA ON THE WAY💕💕💕"

The couple has made headlines in recent weeks for other reasons, but it looks like things are good between them right now ... which is great!!