Here's How to Safely Enjoy the Holidays with Family, According to a Doc

Exclusive

With the holidays fast approaching, many are wondering how to celebrate safely amid a pandemic -- and, luckily, we have some answers ... courtesy of a top doc in the field.

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Abraar Karan joined us on 'TMZ Live' to ask him how to tackle Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's ... all while 'rona is still lurking. He gave us some great tips on flying, testing beforehand and gatherings in general.

Dr. Karan -- who works at the Harvard & Brigham Women's Hospital -- dropped much-needed knowledge about boarding commercial jets. He says improved air circulation has made air travel much safer, but there are still a few factors to keep in mind.

The most important one is ... how many other passengers are on board -- but he says the duration of the flight is also critical to reducing your COVID-19 risk. BTW, he also strongly suggests going windows down during Uber or taxi rides.

As for sitting around a dinner table ... Dr. Karan noted a few misconceptions about getting tested beforehand and thinking you're home-free for home gatherings. It's not quite that simple, and he explained why you could still unknowingly pass the virus ... along with the stuffing.