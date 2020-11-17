UFC's Khaos Williams to Meek Mill & Jay-Z, 'Your Music Got Me Through Dark Times'

11/17/2020 6:35 AM PT
Khaos Williams is BLOWING UP right now after that 30-second-knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan over the weekend -- and he's giving some of the credit to his hip-hop idols.

Meek Mill. Jay-Z. Drake.

"Those guys inspired me," 26-year-old Khaos tells TMZ Sports ... "Every morning I wake up before my fights, I start my day off listening to Jay-Z."

"Y'all just inspired me. Y'all music, it got me through some dark times, it gave me some inspiration when I didn't have the inspiration."

Khaos, who's based in Michigan, is making quite a name for himself right now -- his last 2 fights were insanely violent and lasted a TOTAL of 57 seconds!

He's currently 11-1 and hasn't lost since 2018.

In fact, Dana White described Khaos' knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan as "one of the most vicious KOs I’ve ever seen in my f**king life."

Khaos says he hasn't met any of his musical idols yet -- but feels like if he keeps winning, there's a chance it can happen.

Yeah, he's probably right!

