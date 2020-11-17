UFC's Khaos Williams to Meek Mill & Jay-Z, 'Your Music Got Me Through Dark Times'
UFC's Khaos Williams To Meek Mill & Jay-Z ... 'Your Music Got Me Through Dark Times'
11/17/2020 6:35 AM PT
Khaos Williams is BLOWING UP right now after that 30-second-knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan over the weekend -- and he's giving some of the credit to his hip-hop idols.
HE DID IT AGAIN 🤯@khaosOXwilliams landed the boom in 30 seconds at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/tsrKkSxPYP— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020 @espnmma
"Those guys inspired me," 26-year-old Khaos tells TMZ Sports ... "Every morning I wake up before my fights, I start my day off listening to Jay-Z."
"Y'all just inspired me. Y'all music, it got me through some dark times, it gave me some inspiration when I didn't have the inspiration."
Khaos, who's based in Michigan, is making quite a name for himself right now -- his last 2 fights were insanely violent and lasted a TOTAL of 57 seconds!
He's currently 11-1 and hasn't lost since 2018.
In fact, Dana White described Khaos' knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan as "one of the most vicious KOs I’ve ever seen in my f**king life."
"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs— UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020 @ufc
Khaos says he hasn't met any of his musical idols yet -- but feels like if he keeps winning, there's a chance it can happen.
Yeah, he's probably right!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.